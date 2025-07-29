Car trouble? Check the engine for raccoons

Sometimes car troubles are hard to solve, and sometimes there’s a small animal camping out in the engine.

The latter was the case when Colorado’s Arapahoe County Sheriff found a young raccoon stuck in the engine compartment of a semi-truck.

“The baby raccoon was sleeping (these guys are nocturnal) and wasn’t exactly happy about being woken up, but it eventually grabbed onto the catch pole and was pulled out safely and unharmed,” the department says in an Instagram post.

The Sheriff adds that the critter was “returned to its natural habitat,” which is definitely not under the hood of a car.