A Florida man’s attempt at yardwork got a little out of hand when he allegedly ended up driving his lawn mower onto a local toll road.

Fox 13 Tampa Bay reports that 38-year-old Christopher Spain was pulled over by Florida Highway Patrol after he was spotted operating a lawn mower on Suncoast Parkway.

Upon interacting with Spain, FHP troopers recognized signs of impairment. After refusing a field sobriety test, Spain was arrested for driving under the influence.