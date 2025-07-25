NFL fining more than 100 players for selling Super Bowl tickets above face value, AP source says

The NFL is fining about 100 players and two dozen club employees for violating league policy by selling Super Bowl tickets for above face value, a person with knowledge of the details tells The Associated Press. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the ongoing investigation, said the players who resold their tickets will have to pay a fine of 1 1/2 times the face value they paid. They also won’t be permitted to buy tickets for the next two Super Bowls unless they are playing in the game. Club employees who violated the policy will be fined two times face value.