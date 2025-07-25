7/25 Sports Brief

Nick Kurtz of Athletics becomes 1st MLB rookie to hit 4 homers in a game, matches total base record

HOUSTON (AP) — Nick Kurtz of the Athletics has become the first rookie in Major League Baseball history to hit four home runs in a game. He also matched the MLB record with 19 total bases against the Houston Astros on Friday night. Kurtz went deep in the second, sixth, eighth and ninth innings. He also doubled and singled on his 6-for-6 night to equal Shawn Green, who had four homers, six hits and 19 total bases for the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 23, 2002 at Milwaukee. It was the 20th four-homer game in major league history and second this season. Arizona’s Eugenio Suárez did it on April 26 against Atlanta.

NEW YORK (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. criticized the attempted suspension of a Little Leaguer for a bat flip, calling it “ridiculous.” The incident involved 12-year-old Marco Rocco from New Jersey, who ejected for unsportsmanlike behavior after a home run on July 16. His father, a lawyer, challenged the suspension in court and won. Marco played Thursday for Haddonfield, New Jersey, on Thursday and ent 0 for 2. Toronto pitcher Max Scherzer and others have weighed in, with Scherzer supporting emotional displays in the game. Baseball has increasingly embraced emotion, with notable moments like José Bautista’s 2015 bat flip gaining attention.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The owner of Inter Miami called Major League Soccer’s suspension of Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba for skipping the All-Star Game a “draconian” punishment. Owner Jorge Mas said Friday that Messi and Alba don’t understand the one-game suspensions. Messi and Alba did not suit up for the match between the MLS and Liga MX of Mexico despite being voted to the game. Messi did not play to rest amid a packed schedule and Alba was dealing with a previous injury. Mas said the club made the decision for Messi and Alba to sit out of the All-Star Game.

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt wishes he had played it differently during the Yankees’ game against the Phillies. Instead of attempting an off-balance throw to home plate, he believes he should have gone for the out at first base. His throw not only failed to get the second out but was the Yankees’ ninth error in four games. The Yankees committed two errors in their 12-5 loss to Philadelphia, which dropped them 5 1/2 games behind AL East-leading Toronto. Manager Aaron Boone said Goldschmidt was trying to make a play, but it was a mistake.

DENVER (AP) — The New York Yankees have acquired third baseman Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies, giving them a veteran at a position of need as they try to stop their slide down the AL East standings. The Yankees sent pitching prospects Josh Grosz and Griffin Herring to Colorado. The 30-year-old McMahon, an All-Star a year ago, was hitting .217 with 16 home runs and 35 RBIs for last-place Colorado. His 127 strikeouts this season led the National League entering Friday. He’s owed about $36.2 million from the remainder of a $70 million, six-year contract through 2027.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles and Colorado Rockies played through rain even after fans were told to move due to potential lightning. The game at Camden Yards continued because the decision to clear fans and the decision to pause the game are made by different authorities. Crew chief Bill Miller said the umpires didn’t see lightning close enough to stop play. Fans were moved around the sixth inning but could return by the end of the seventh. Baltimore’s interim manager praised the decision to prioritize fan safety. The game was never delayed despite the weather concerns.

BOSTON (AP) — Hundreds of Aramark workers at Fenway Park are on strike and planning to stay out for all of a homestand between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers starting Friday night. Concession workers had set a deadline of noon Friday for an agreement with the Local 26 chapter of the Massachusetts and Rhode Island hotel, casino, airport and food services workers union. They want better pay and protection against technology changes. Union officials ask fans attending the homestand to support the food and beer workers by not buying anything inside Fenway.

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Thorbjorn Olesen worked out of trouble more than once Friday at the TPC Twin Cities to take a one-stroke lead over Jake Knapp into the weekend in the 3M Open. Olesen followed an opening 9-under 62 on Thursday with a 66, hitting out of the rough to set up a 5-foot birdie putt on his final hole — the par-4 ninth. The 35-year-old Danish player also recovered from a double bogey on the par-4 15th with consecutive birdies as he searches for his first PGA Tour victory. He had a 14-under 128 total. Knapp shot 65. Pierceson Coody (65) was another stroke back with Sam Stevens (68).

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Larson raced to his third NASCAR Cup victory of the season at Kansas in mid-May then turned his attention to his second and perhaps final attempt at racing’s double — completing all 1,100 miles of the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. Instead, he was hit with a double whammy. A crash on Lap 92 knocked him out of the 500, relegating him to 24th, and two crashes — the second on Lap 245 — knocked him out in Charlotte, where he finished 37th. Not much has gone right for Lason since then. Now, the defending Brickyard 400 champion is back at Indianapolis Motor Speedway trying to recharge his season.