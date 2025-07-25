Central Oregon District increases IFPL in MH4 in The Dalles Unit July 28, 2025

Prineville, Ore. – Effective July 28, 2025 at 12:01am, the Industrial Fire Precaution Level (IFPL) will be 3 (three) Restricted Shutdown in MH-4, for all operations west of HWY 35 within the Oregon Department of Forestry’s fire protection, The Dalles Unit. The MH-1 area east of HWY 35 remains at IFPL 3.

This follows an increase of the fire danger level to EXTREME for the entirety of The Dalles Unit effective July 25, 2025.

Recent fires in the Gorge and the forecasted continuation of hot and dry conditions have prompted the change. A recent small fire near Dufur punctuated the need for the change in fire danger for the unit as it was caused by the mowing of dry grass. “If it hadn’t been for a nearby road and the quick actions by the landowners, this would have been another large fire on our landscape,” Phil Raffaelly, Protection Supervisor for The Dalles Unit said of the fire. The fire was held to 0.8acres with support from neighbors, two ODF engines and Dufur Fire.

For details on IFPL III restrictions, visit https://www.oregon.gov/odf/fire/Documents/industrial-fire-precaution-levels.pdf

The Oregon Department of Forestry urges residents not to become complacent in wildfire prevention. The less human-caused fires we have, the less the district’s resources are strained. For tips on wildfire prevention, visit www.keeporegongreen.org

For more information on the Central Oregon District and fire season regulations, visit https://odfcentraloregon.com/. Check your local restrictions at https://www.oregon.gov/odf/fire/pages/restrictions.aspx.