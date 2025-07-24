Wyden Announces Five Town Halls in Eastern Oregon

Senator’s upcoming open-to-all town halls July 25-27 will be in Sherman, Wheeler, Gilliam, Morrow and Wallowa counties

Portland – U.S. Senator Ron Wyden today announced he will hold open-to-all town halls in Sherman, Wheeler, Gilliam, Morrow and Wallowa counties.

Heading into these five Eastern Oregon town halls from July 25-27, Wyden has held 1,124 open-to-all town halls in keeping his promise to hold at least one town hall each year in each of Oregon’s 36 counties.

“Our state’s location thousands of miles away from Washington, DC makes it a must that elected officials hold open-to-all town halls in communities affected by decisions made in our nation’s capital,” Wyden said. “I’m very much looking forward to these open-to-all community meetings in Sherman, Wheeler, Gilliam, Morrow and Wallowa counties so I can hear directly from Eastern Oregon how I can keep battling for Oregon Way values as our country faces unprecedented challenges.”

The schedule for the upcoming town halls is as follows:

Friday, July 25

Sherman County, 5:30 pm, Wasco School Events Center, 903 Barnett St., Wasco

Saturday, July 26

Wheeler County, 10:30 am, Wheeler High School, 600 E B St., Fossil

Gilliam County, 1 pm, Veterans Memorial Hall, 120 Main St., Condon

Morrow County, 4 pm, SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road NE, Boardman

Sunday, July 27

Wallowa County, 1 pm, Hearts for Health Integrated Care, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise

Doors will open one hour before the town hall start times for attendees. For everyone’s security, backpacks and large bags will not be allowed in the town hall.

