Senate Appropriations Committee Approves Interior-Environment, Transportation-HUD Bills

Committee approves Interior-Environment bill in a 26-2 vote — BILL SUMMARY HERE

Committee approves Transportation-HUD bill in a 27-1 vote — BILL SUMMARY HERE

*** WATCH and READ : Senator Murray’s opening remarks***

Washington, D.C. – Today, the Senate Appropriations Committee met for a full committee markup to consider its draft fiscal year 2026 Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies, and Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies appropriations acts.

“These may not be the bills I would have written on my own. There’s more I certainly want to see us do and investments and accountability measures I’ll keep pushing for. But these bills are serious, bipartisan compromises that reject so many of the truly harmful cuts Trump and House Republicans are pushing for and that maintain crucial programs that help make sure folks back home have a roof over their head, safe, reliable transportation, and clean air and water,” said Vice Chair Patty Murray in her opening remarks. “Now, Russ Vought may want to break this process and make it more partisan. He may want to set Congress on track for a shutdown. But we can reject that partisan vision that hurts working families everywhere. And we can reject the painful cuts and policies Trump and Vought are trying to inflict in our communities—just as these bills do.”

In a 26-2 vote, the Committee approved the draft fiscal year 2026 Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies appropriations bill.

“Oregonians turned out in record numbers during my town halls to deliver a clear message—we need to do everything we can to fight against harmful federal funding cuts and to instead double down on supporting our public lands, Tribal communities, and clean air and water for all,” said Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Ranking Member of the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Subcommittee. “This bipartisan bill protects funding for operating the National Park System, National Refuge System, National Forest System, our National Conservation Lands, and the Land and Water Conservation Fund, making a bold statement to the Trump Administration that Congress intends to fight back against any attempt to rip away public lands from public use. I’ll continue to work with members from both parties to invest in our country’s and our children’s futures.”

“When it comes to protecting our public lands, this bill provides critical funding for our National Parks and our Forest Service and rejects the absolutely paltry level Trump put forward, as well as the House Republican level. It also prevents our national parks from being sold off. It ensures federal firefighters will not face a pay cut, and it fully funds wild fire prevention and suppression. When it comes to our obligations to our Tribes, we were able to provide $12 billion across Tribal programs—rejecting Trump efforts to cut Tribal safety, Tribal schools, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and advanced appropriations for the Indian Health Service,” said Vice Chair Murray in comments on the bill. “This bill also protects clean water and air programs and continues vital, cutting-edge research that protects families’ health and wellbeing which is under threat from this administration. No doubt, there is more I’d like to do here but this is a solid bipartisan bill to sustain critical programs that protect our environment and families’ health in the face of Trump cuts.”

The following amendments to the bill were considered during today’s mark up:

Manager’s package offered by Chair Murkowski. Adopted unanimously.

Reed amendment to prevent the Trump administration from redirecting funding Congress provided for the National Endowment of the Humanities to fund its plans to create a sculpture garden of notable Americans at its discretion. Debated; withdrawn.

Heinrich amendment to require the National Park Service, the U.S. Forest Service, and the Department of the Interior to maintain at least the same number of full-time equivalents as they had in September 2020 to ensure adequate staffing at our national parks and for wildfire prevention and response. Republicans rejected the amendment in a 15-14 party-line vote.



A summary of the bill is available HERE .

Final bill text, report, Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) projects, and adopted amendments will be available HERE later today.

In a 27-1 vote, the Committee approved the draft fiscal year 2026 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies appropriations bill.

“I would like to thank Chair Collins, Vice Chair Murray, and Chair Hyde-Smith for their leadership and support of this bipartisan bill. As ranking member of the Transportation and Housing Subcommittee, I am committed to working with Democrats and Republicans alike to find bipartisan solutions to meet the needs of my constituents. This bill provides safe and efficient travel by fully funding the FAA and by making investments in Amtrak and transit projects critical to New York. It also protects families, seniors, and people with disabilities who rely on HUD rental and homeless assistance programs, while also investing in affordable housing. The bill soundly rejects the harmful proposals from the Trump administration and will help lower costs for all Americans,” said Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Ranking Member of the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Subcommittee.

“While I still want to do more to address the housing crisis—and I am not going to stop pushing on that—I’m glad to say this bill rejects President Trump’s proposed cuts to rental assistance that would have put 10 million people at risk of eviction—mostly kids, seniors, and people with disabilities. This bill delivers funding to help ensure no one is kicked out of their home, and keep families stably housed,” Vice Chair Murray said in comments on the bill. “When it comes to transportation, this bill includes a much-needed increase for FAA to hire air traffic controllers, modernize equipment, and more. It also invests in highway safety, rail safety, and pipeline safety—not to mention investments in our ports and shipyards. It rejects Trump’s cuts to the essential air services that would have cut off so many small and rural communities. It rejects House Republicans’ proposal to slash Capital Investment Grants by 98%. And of course, it rejects Trump’s plan to eliminate BUILD grants. This is a program I helped launch that supports major construction projects across the country.”

The following amendments to the bill were considered during today’s mark up:

Manager’s package offered by Chair Hyde-Smith. Adopted unanimously.

Merkley amendment to prohibit funds provided in any fiscal year 2026 appropriations act from being eligible for rescissions or deferrals under the Impoundment Control Act’s fast-track procedures, ensuring they can only be considered through annual appropriations bills. Republicans rejected the amendment in a 15-14 party line vote.



A summary of the bill is available HERE .

Final bill text, report, Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) projects, and adopted amendments will be available HERE later today.

