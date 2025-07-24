Newhouse Leads Legislation to Strengthen Tribal Law Enforcement

WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) introduced the bipartisan, bicameral Parity for Tribal Law Enforcement Act alongside Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA), Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), and Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) to improve hiring and retention for tribal law enforcement officers in Central Washington and across the United States.

“As the missing and murdered indigenous women crisis continues to plague tribal communities across the country, tribal law enforcement agencies are facing serious challenges with recruiting and retaining officers and resources,” said Rep. Newhouse.

Newhouse continued, “This bipartisan legislation empowers tribal law enforcement to build and maintain strong, well-trained forces who will be far better equipped to address the MMIW crisis, counter illicit drug flow, and protect tribal communities in Central Washington. I thank members of the House and Senate on both sides of the aisle who understand the scale of these challenges and are helping to lead towards a solution.”

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez said, “I hear from law enforcement across Southwest Washington about how difficult it can be to recruit and retain officers, especially in rural communities. Our bipartisan legislation will cut down on administrative burdens and strengthen benefits for Tribal law enforcement—to ensure that sovereign Tribal Nations can keep their communities safe.”

Senator Maria Cantwell said, “Tribes need more law enforcement officers to fight both the fentanyl and murdered and missing indigenous people epidemics and to respond to emergencies in their communities. The Parity for Tribal Law Enforcement Act will help tribal communities get the law enforcement resources they need to keep their communities safe.”

Senator Markwayne Mullin said, “Tribal police departments work tirelessly to protect and serve our communities in Oklahoma and around the nation. Tribal police should receive equal treatment and resources needed for the safety of their communities without going through excessive red tape. I’m proud to join with my colleagues on this and support our Tribal law enforcement.”

Reps. Newhouse and Gluesenkamp Perez were joined by Reps. Tom Cole (R-OK), Sharice Davids (D-KS), Ryan Zinke (R-MT), Marilyn Strickland (D-WA), John Moolenaar (R-MI), Gabe Vasquez (D-NM), Michael Baumgartner (R-WA), and Angie Craig (D-MN), in introducing the legislation.

Rep. Tom Cole said, “Native American communities in the United States generally face higher crime rates than the national average. Yet, unfortunately, tribes are still facing major challenges in recruiting and retaining police officers. The Parity for Tribal Law Enforcement Act will help to improve this struggle by ensuring tribal police have the resources they need, removing administrative barriers, and giving tribal law enforcement officers under a 638 contract or compact the same federal benefits as other federal law enforcement officers. I am so proud to be an original cosponsor of this bill and would like to thank Reps. Newhouse and Gluesenkamp-Perez for their leadership on this legislation, as this is a critical issue that Congress must address.”

Rep. Sharice Davids said, “Tribal law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities, and they deserve the same support and recognition as their counterparts. This bill takes a long-overdue step to cut red tape and ensure tribal officers can access the training, authority, and benefits they’ve earned. I’m proud to support this effort to strengthen public safety in tribal and rural communities alike.”

Rep. Ryan Zinke said, “The Parity for Tribal Law Enforcement Act ensures tribal officers are treated as the equal partners they are in the fight against drug smuggling and human trafficking. By cutting red tape and giving these officers federal parity in jurisdiction, training, and benefits, we’re strengthening public safety, supporting tribal sovereignty, and honoring our commitment to the rule of law in every community.”

Rep. Marilyn Strickland said, “It is critical for the federal government to respect tribal sovereignty and strengthen public safety. This bill will protect tribal communities and help with officer recruitment and retention.”

Rep. John Moolenaar said, “Law enforcement officers work hard to protect their communities, and we should support them no matter what level of government they work for. Unfortunately, law enforcement officers working for Indian tribes are currently unable to enforce all our nation’s laws and cannot claim certain benefits, making it difficult for tribes to recruit officers. The Parity for Tribal Law Enforcement Act is a commonsense bill that removes barriers for tribal governments and equips them with the resources they need to enforce the law and keep their communities safe.”

Rep. Gabe Vasquez said, “As the proud representative of seven federally recognized Tribes, I’ve heard firsthand the unique challenges Tribal law enforcement officers face in keeping their communities safe. The bipartisan Parity for Tribal Law Enforcement Act is a crucial step toward addressing some of these needs by delivering the federal benefits these brave officers deserve, cutting the red tape that makes it harder to recruit and retain officers, and bringing us closer to delivering the safety every Tribal community deserves.”



This legislation is supported by the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation, the Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation, the Kalispel Tribe of Indians, the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community, the Suquamish Tribe, the Hopi Tribe, and the Tulalip Tribes.

The Parity for Tribal Law Enforcement Act will:

Authorize tribal officers acting under a 638 contract or compact to be considered federal law enforcement officers and enforce federal law, provided they meet certain qualifications, including having completed certain training and background investigation requirements that are comparable to BIA law enforcement officers. This action would eliminate the need for Indian tribes to enter into Special Law Enforcement Commission (SLEC) agreements, which are currently required under existing for tribal officers to enforce federal law and have proven administratively burdensome for tribes to obtain.

Treat tribal law enforcement officers acting under a 638 contract or compact as federal law enforcement officers for purposes of other federal laws, including for benefits applicable to federal law enforcement officers for injury and death, retirement, and pension benefits. Tribal law enforcement officers are currently not eligible for these federal benefit programs and including tribal officers will enhance tribes’ ability to recruit and retain officers, especially in rural areas.

Provide for the Secretary of the Interior to implement procedures for credentialing tribal officers and for the Attorney General to coordinate training and reporting activities.

See full bill text here.

###