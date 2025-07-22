7/22 Sports Brief

US Olympic and Paralympic officials bar transgender women from competing in Olympic women’s sports

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee has barred transgender women from competing in women’s sports. The committee is citing an executive order from President Donald Trump. The order, signed in February, threatens to cut funding for organizations allowing transgender athletes in women’s sports. The policy is listed under the USOPC Athlete Safety Policy and follows a similar move by the NCAA earlier this year. National governing bodies for various sports like swimming and track and field are expected to comply with the directive.

Big Ten’s Petitti: No support for SEC’s at-large bid preference for College Football Playoff

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Big Ten commissioner is reiterating the league’s preference for multiple automatic qualifiers in the next version of the College Football Playoff, increasing the likelihood of a showdown with the Southeastern Conference when the format for 2026 is decided. Commissioner Tony Petitti says any change that adds at-large bids and increases the discretion and role of a selection committee — a format the SEC and others have shown a preference for — “will have a difficulft time getting support of the Big Ten.”

Commanders GM says non-football topics such as President Trump’s comments don’t reach him

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington’s NFL franchise used to be in the news all the time for reasons other than football. That seemed to have changed under new team ownership, but President Donald Trump’s remarks about the team name and possibly holding up a stadium deal are making waves just as training camp opens. Still, Commanders general manager Adam Peters made clear Tuesday — at a news conference with coach Dan Quinn a day before the team’s first training camp practice — that he doesn’t expect any of that sort of outside conversation to interfere with their real jobs.

Rafael Devers debuts at first base for Giants after refusing to play position for Red Sox

ATLANTA (AP) — Rafael Devers has made his debut at first base for the San Francisco Giants. Tuesday night’s start at Atlanta was the slugger’s first at the position that he refused to play for his previous team, the Boston Red Sox. Boston traded Devers to San Francisco in June after his relationship with management deteriorated less than two years into a 10-year, $313.5 million contract he signed in 2023. After the trade, Devers said he felt he had “earned some respect” because of his production in Boston. But he added that he’d be happy to play first for the Giants.

Rich Hill becomes oldest player in majors at 45 with start against Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Kansas City’s Rich Hill seemed a bit rusty in his return to the majors as baseball’s oldest active player. His Royals teammates didn’t make the 45-year-old left-hander’s start against the Cubs any easier. Hill gave up three runs and six hits over five innings in his first major league appearance since last September with Boston. He threw 90 pitches (55 strikes), walking two and striking out one. He left with Chicago leading 3-0. Hill’s start at Wrigley Field marked the debut of his 21st season in the majors and his first with Kansas City. The Royals are his 14th major league team, matching Edwin Jackson’s record. Hill became the oldest player to start a major league game since May 27, 2012, when lefty Jamie Moyer tossed his final game with Colorado at age 49.

The ACC has moved past lawsuits and uncertainty. Commissioner Jim Phillips sees stable years ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference is entering the 2025-26 sports season having moved past uncertainty from its legal fight with member schools Clemson and Florida State. Earlier this year, the league reached a settlement in those cases that reshaped the league’s revenue-sharing model. The league also saw ESPN pick up the option to extend its base-rights media deal with the league. That’s why commissioner Jim Phillips described recent months as “the restabilization of a great league” in an interview with The Associated Press. Phillips spoke at the opening of the league’s preseason football media days.

Contract squabbles are the top NFL storyline as teams kick off training camp

Contract squabbles. Quarterback competitions. Comeback quests. Those will be just a few of the storylines to watch during NFL training camp. When the Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons report on Wednesday, all 32 teams will be ready to go. Each one is 0-0 and can dream about winning the Super Bowl. It’s a much more realistic thought for some teams than others. Still, it’s a long road that requires key players staying healthy, plenty of luck and exceptional performances in the biggest moments.

Caitlin Clark’s injury woes continue, misses second straight game against New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Caitlin Clark missed her second straight game against New York while recovering from an injury to her right groin. The Fever’s star guard also was absent from the team’s game against the Liberty before the All-Star break. She was supposed to compete in the 3-point contest as well as Saturday’s All-Star Game, but missed both events. Clark told reporters on Saturday night that she had been getting treatment during the festivities, which took place in Indianapolis. She was injured in the final minute of last Tuesday’s victory at Connecticut.

Euro 2025: England breaks Italy’s heart in extra time to advance to final

GENEVA (AP) — England are living on the brink and survived another near-inevitable elimination all the way to another Women’s European Championship final. The defending champion broke Italy’s hearts — twice — in a 2-1 win after extra time in their semifinal on Tuesday. Chloe Kelly scored the decisive goal in the 119th minute, shooting home the rebound only after Italy goalkeeper Laura Giuliani saved her penalty kick. Italy was forced into extra time only because another substitute, Michelle Agyemang, leveled the game deep into stoppage time. Italy had led since Barbara Bonansea’s volleyed shot in the 33rd minute.