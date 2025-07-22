45-year-old Venus Williams becomes the oldest woman since Martina Navratilova to win a singles match

WASHINGTON (AP) — Venus Williams has become the oldest woman to win a tour-level singles match since Martina Navratilova. Williams delivered some of her familiar big serves and groundstrokes at age 45 while beating Peyton Stearns — a player who is 22 years younger — by a 6-3, 6-4 score at the DC Open. Tuesday night’s victory in Washington was the first for Williams in nearly two years. Navratilova was 47 in 2004 when she won for the final time. The former No. 1-ranked Williams had not played singles in an official match since March 2024 in Miami, missing time while having surgery to remove uterine fibroids.