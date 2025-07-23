Raleigh’s 39th home run leads Mariners to snap Brewers’ 11-game win streak

SEATTLE (AP) — Cal Raleigh hit his major league-leading 39th home run of the season, Logan Gilbert tossed 6 1/3 shutout innings and the Seattle Mariners snapped the Milwaukee Brewers’ 11-game winning streak, 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Raleigh, who hadn’t homered since July 11 against the Detroit Tigers, received an elevated fastball from Brewers right-hander Nick Mears (1-3) and hit it well past the right field wall.

The switch-hitting catcher, who won the All-Star Home Run Derby, provided all the offense on an evening headlined by the pitchers.

Gilbert (3-3) carried a perfect game bid into the fifth inning, and ended up yielding just two singles. The right-hander racked up 10 strikeouts against no walks while needing only 86 pitches to make it into the seventh inning, departing to a standing ovation.

Brewers’ rookie sensation Jacob Misiorowski was similarly brilliant. The righty struck out seven batters across 3 2/3 innings, yielding three hits while walking one. It wasn’t until Misiorowski departed that the Mariners finally pushed a run across and set up closer Andrés Muñoz for his 22nd save of the season.

Key moment

Muñoz walked William Contreras and Jackson Chourio to put two runners aboard with one out in the ninth inning. But Muñoz struck out Isaac Collins and got Andrew Vaughn to ground out to end the threat.

Key stat

The Brewers’ 11-game win streak was two victories shy of the Minnesota Twins for the longest win streak in the majors this season. The Twins won 13 consecutive games from May 3 to 19.

Up next

Brewers right-hander Quinn Priester (8-2, 3.33 ERA) will start the final game of the series for Milwaukee. Right-hander Luis Castillo (7-5, 3.21) gets the ball for Seattle.

