Charleston dethroned as #1 US travel destination by this southwest city

When it comes to domestic travel, many Americans have long lusted over the vibrant, Southern, seaside charm of Charleston, South Carolina. But this year, a southwest hotspot known for its abundant art and food scene has tilted the scale as the top travel destination in the U.S.

Santa Fe, New Mexico, has officially been crowned the #1 U.S. travel destination by Travel + Leisure, dethroning Charleston after 12 consecutive years atop the list.

“Santa Fe taking the top spot this year reflects a growing interest in places that offer something distinctive — deep cultural roots, natural beauty, and a strong sense of identity,” Jess Feldman, special projects editor at Travel + Leisure, told Good Morning America.

“At the same time, Charleston’s 12-year run at #1 is something we’ve never seen before, and landing at #3 this year is still a huge testament to how much people love it,” Feldman added.

Feldman explained that this list, which provides a snapshot of the state of travel, “captures not only where people are going, but what they’re valuing most along the way.”

“Readers raved about the inventive New Mexican cuisine and the destination’s natural beauty — sitting at 7,000 feet, Santa Fe is at the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo mountain range and enjoys over 300 days of sunshine per year,” Travel + Leisure senior editor Elizabeth Cantrell wrote, revealing the outlet’s annual World’s Best Awards.

From markets to art galleries, visitors and World’s Best voters boasted that “every trip [to Santa Fe] exceeds the last, with so many new things to discover,” Travel + Leisure reported.

The full list had solid representation, with winners all across the country, including Boston at #14, San Antonio at #12 and Savannah at #4.