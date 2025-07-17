A slice of history: New Haven attempting to set record for largest pizza party

Do you like pizza? Do you like to party? Then it may be time to plan a trip to New Haven, Connecticut.

NBC New York reports that the city is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the largest-ever pizza party.

The potentially history-making event will take place Sept. 12, which coincides with New Haven’s annual Apizza Feast festival.

Organizers of the attempt are hoping to bring in 5,000 pizza partiers. That would easily beat the current Guinness pizza party record of 3,357 people, which took place in 2023 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“When we plant our stake in the ground — and have the largest pizza party in history, we are going to crush that, yes,” says New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.