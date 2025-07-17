We’ve heard of a traffic jam, but this is ridiculous!

There are traffic jams, and then there’s traffic caused by jam.

The streets of Mission, British Columbia, Canada, were dealing with the latter when crates of blueberries spilled from the back of a pickup truck.

Mission’s Royal Canadian Mounted Police responded to what it calls a “juicy incident” and “used a shovel to clear the mess from the roadway.”

“The driver of the truck received a ticket for having an insecure load, and other motorists looked on while the cleanup effort was underway,” the department says.

Sounds like a berry sticky situation, indeed.