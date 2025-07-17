7/17 Sports Brief

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice sentenced to 30 days in jail over Dallas high-speed crash

DALLAS (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has been sentenced to 30 days in jail after authorities said he and another speeding driver caused a chain-reaction crash on a Dallas highway last year. Prosecutors say Rice was driving a Lamborghini Urus SUV at 119 mph when he caused the March 2024 wreck. Multiple people were injured. On Thursday, Rice pleaded guilty to felony charges, including causing serious bodily injury. As part of a plea deal, he also received five years of deferred probation and must pay $115,000 for victims’ medical expenses. In a statement, Rice apologized for the harm caused and pledged to make amends to those affected.

Caitlin Clark pulls out of All-Star weekend because of groin injury

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark is out of All-Star weekend as a participant. The Indiana Fever guard injured her right groin on Tuesday night in the final minute of the team’s win over the Connecticut Sun. She said Thursday in a message posted on X that she was “sad and disappointed” to pull out of the All-Star Game and 3-Point Contest. Clark is captain of one of the All-Star teams. The second-year guard was the leading vote getter from the fans and has been a huge reason the league has had a boon in attendance and ratings over the last two seasons.

England beats Sweden on penalties to reach Euro 2025 semifinals after dramatic comeback

ZURICH (AP) — Defending champion England has beaten Sweden on penalties to reach the Women’s European Championship semifinals. On Thursday, England staged a dramatic comeback from 2-0 down with just 12 minutes left. Goals from Lucy Bronze and teenager Michelle Agyemang forced extra time. The penalty shootout ended 3-2 after Sweden’s Smilla Holmberg missed the final kick, while Bronze secured victory for England. This marks the first time in Women’s Euros history a team has overcome a two-goal deficit in a knockout match. England will face Italy in the semifinal on Tuesday in Geneva.

British Open has 5-way tie for the lead in fickle weather with Scottie Scheffler in the mix

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — The British Open at Royal Portrush had a little bit of everything in the opening round. There was sunlight and there was rain, a breeze and strong gusts that blew rain sideways. And there was world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler once again in the mix. Matt Fitzpatrick and Harris English are part of a five-way tie for the lead at 67. It’s the largest logjam after one round of the British Open since a six-way tie in 1938. Scheffler was one shot behind. Rory McIlroy wobbled early on the back nine but shot 70 despite hitting only two fairways.

Judge denies 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports’ request to race with charters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a request from 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports to race with charters while battling NASCAR in court. This decision means their six cars will compete as open entries at Dover this weekend and Indianapolis next week. The teams argue this move risks their businesses, as charters guarantee race spots and base payouts. NASCAR has assured the court it won’t sell the disputed charters before a preliminary injunction ruling. The case, set for trial in December, stems from the teams rejecting NASCAR’s charter extension offer. None of the affected drivers are locked into this year’s playoffs.

SEC coaches and players defend their dominance amid Big Ten’s recent success

ATLANTA (AP) — The SEC Media Days this week highlighted the ongoing rivalry between the SEC and the Big Ten in college football. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey emphasized the conference’s dominance, citing top TV viewership and NFL draft picks. Over the past decade, the SEC has won six national championships, but the last two victories — by Michigan and Ohio State — have fueled competition. Coaches and players, like Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz, defended the SEC as the strongest conference. The rivalry continues with key matchups early this season.

Pacquiao is back, but how back is he? Saturday’s fight against Barrios will reveal all

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Manny Pacquiao is stepping back into the ring Saturday night, aiming to take the WBC welterweight title from Mario Barrios. This marks Pacquiao’s first fight in nearly four years since losing to Yordenis Ugás. The 46-year-old boxing legend, with 12 world championships across eight divisions, says he’s in top condition and ready to prove himself. Barrios, a 30-year-old with a 29-2-1 record, is determined to defend his title and spoil Pacquiao’s return. Both fighters have shown mutual respect ahead of the bout but promise an intense showdown. The co-main event features Sebastian Fundora against Tim Tszyu in a rematch.

WNBA players say league’s proposal for new CBA falls short after All-Star bargaining meeting

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — WNBA players and league officials met Thursday before the start of the All-Star weekend festivities for discussions on a new collective bargaining agreement. All-Stars Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese were among about 40 players who took part in the first face-to-face meeting featuring players since December. Players opted out of the current CBA last October and are seeking a better revenue sharing model, increased salaries, improved benefits, and a softer salary cap. The sides are far apart in preliminary discussions and agreed to another meeting this weekend.