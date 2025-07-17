The Pittsburgh Steelers make star linebacker T.J. Watt the NFL’s highest-paid defender

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have made star outside linebacker T.J. Watt the NFL’s highest-paid defender. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that Watt has agreed to a three-year pact that will average $41 million annually. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal had not yet been made public. Watt, who was entering the final season of the four-year extension he signed in 2021, skipped organized team activities and mandatory minicamp to put pressure on the Steelers’ front office for a new contract.