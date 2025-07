NEW YORK (AP) — The Indiana Fever might be without star guard Caitlin Clark again for a bit after she injured her groin Tuesday night late in a win over the Connecticut Sun. It will be a busy week for the league’s young star if she can play at all. She sat out the team’s 98-77 loss against New York and her status for WNBA All-Star weekend, which Indiana is hosting, is up in the air. Clark is supposed to compete in a loaded 3-point contest Friday night and is captain of one of the All-Star teams.