7/16 Sports Brief

Bradley Beal, 3-time All-Star, agrees to buyout with the Phoenix Suns, AP source says

PHOENIX (AP) — Bradley Beal and the Phoenix Suns have agreed to a buyout on the final two years of his contract. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal hasn’t been officially announced. ESPN reports that the buyout paves the way for Beal to sign a two-year, $11 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers. Beal is expected to give back $13.9 million of the $110 million he’s owed from the Suns, which allows Phoenix more flexibility as it tries to rebuild its roster.

Kalen DeBoer is looking to escape Nick Saban’s shadow and lead Tide back to playoffs in 2nd season

ATLANTA (AP) — Kalen DeBoer is looking to restore Alabama as one of the nation’s top college football teams. At the same time, he’s looking to escape the shadow of Nick Saban. DeBoer is entering his second season as Alabama coach after a 9-4 finish in his 2024 debut. DeBoer said at SEC media days that his team “fell short” last season because it failed to qualify for the playoffs. He says the Crimson Tide have learned from their shortcomings and are in position to enjoy greater success in 2025. DeBoer says Alabama must “be better in the big moments” this season.

How climate change could force FIFA to rethink the World Cup calendar

GENEVA (AP) — Soccer faces growing challenges from extreme heat, as seen during the FIFA Club World Cup in the U.S. this summer. Rising global temperatures are making summer tournaments increasingly dangerous for players and fans. Scientists warn that continuing to hold events in June and July could lead to severe heat-related illnesses. FIFA introduced measures like extra water breaks and shaded benches but still faced criticism from players. Experts suggest shifting tournaments to cooler months, though this disrupts traditional soccer calendars. With the 2026 and 2030 World Cups scheduled in hot regions, addressing heat risks is becoming urgent as climate change worsens.

NHL releases the 2025-26 schedule, the last 82-game season before new CBA increases it to 84

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has released the full 2025-26 schedule. It is the final 82-game season before the new collective bargaining agreement kicks in and increases to 84. Alex Ovechkin begins his 21st season on Oct. 8 when he and the Washington Capitals host Boston. Ovechkin is at 897 career goals after breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record and can now surpass 900. After raising their second consecutive Stanley Cup banner on opening night Oct. 7 against Chicago, the back-to-back defending champion Florida Panthers host Philadelphia two days later. The league’s 32 teams will combine to play 1,312 games between Oct. 7 and April 16 with the playoffs to run from then through much of June.

Women’s basketball stars’ name, likeness and image brands carrying over into the WNBA

Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers are part of the new generation of women’s basketball stars who have been able to profit off their name in college and build brands that have helped them excel off the court in the WNBA. The trio was able to develop their brands and increase their star power before they set foot in the pros. The next group up in college that is led by Hannah Hidalgo, Flau’jae Johnson, Olivia Miles and JuJu Watkins has already benefitted from the name, likeness and image.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Simone Biles win top honors at ESPYS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Simone Biles have been named Best Male and Female Athletes at the ESPYS. Gilgeous-Alexander led the Oklahoma City Thunder to an NBA title last month and was also named league MVP. Biles, an 11-time Olympic medalist, won for her standout performance at the Paris Games, earning three golds and a silver. Suni Lee received the Best Comeback award after battling kidney diseases. Basketball legend Oscar Robertson was honored with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage for his groundbreaking work in NBA labor rights. Comedian Shane Gillis hosted the event, drawing mixed reactions for his controversial monologue.

Euro 2025: Girelli’s two goals lift Italy over Hegerberg’s Norway into semifinals

GENEVA (AP) — Italy has beaten Norway 2-1 to advance to he semifinals at the Women’s European Championship. On a night of goals and drama for two veteran star strikers, Cristiana Girelli got the better of Ada Hegerberg. Girelli’s 90th-minute header, her second goal of the game, sealed a 2-1 win for Italy over Norway whose captain Hegerberg tied the game after missing a penalty. Italy will return to Geneva next Tuesday to face either Sweden or England. The 35-year-old Girelli had seized the lead for Italy in the 50th by deftly guiding in a shot fired across the Norway goal by Sofia Cantore.

The British Open, golf’s oldest major, is always a new experience

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — The oldest championship in golf always brings out something new. The British Open returns to Royal Portrush for the third time. The weather has been changing every day. It feels like a new course each day. The Open starts Thursday with Irish eyes on Rory McIlroy. He’s home in Northern Ireland as the Masters champion. The betting favorite is Scottie Scheffler. All of them have a certain joy about them as they play links golf. Justin Thomas played three straight days. He says he’d rather play than practice because he’ll be getting in so many strange spots depending on weather.