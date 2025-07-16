Rodeo bull of multiple names tracked down after five-day search

If you’re going to be on the run from authorities, it probably would help to have a fake name or two. Perhaps that’s why an escaped rodeo bull was known by multiple aliases.

According to CBS News, the bull had escaped from a ranch and led a five-day chase through Snowmass Village, Colorado, before finally being tracked down and taken home. The outlet reports that the bull is called Sauce Boss.

However, Snowmass Police Officer Zach Wilcher tells Cowboy State Daily that he knew the bull by a different name.

“I actually had heard his name as Twinkle Toes,” Wilcher says.

Whether its true name is Sauce Boss or Twinkle Toes, one thing is clear: the bull is either a big fan of rhyming or alliteration.