Von Miller is joining the Washington Commanders. Miller is signing a one-year contract with Washington, a person familiar with the agreement tells The Associated Press. The NFL’s active sacks leader posted to social media, “DC… What’s good?” with an automated image of him in a No. 24 Commanders uniform. The 36-year-old edge rusher’s deal comes a week before the start of training camp. Miller was cut by Buffalo in a salary cap-saving move in March after injuries derailed his time with the Bills.