Alligator takes stroll down South Carolina road

It’s hard to hitch a ride if you don’t have any opposable thumbs.

We’re guessing that’s why a small alligator was walking down a road in South Carolina. While it may not have been able to stick out a thumb, the scaly reptile was still spotted by the Horry County Fire Rescue.

“[The crew] snapped into action and blocked traffic until our #PublicSafetyPartners at South Carolina Department of Natural Resources arrived for safe relocation of the reptile,” the organization says.

Sounds like this gator said see you later to the dangers of road traffic.