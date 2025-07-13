This runaway pig sure needs a blanket

The South Carolina Highway Patrol was called to save something very close to bacon.

In a Facebook post, the agency shares that two troopers helped track down a runaway pig, which had found itself in the “middle of one of the state’s busiest interstates.”

“Thankfully, after a short foot chase, the pig was rescued without injury and the troopers were able to get traffic moving again,” the post reads. “Thanks to Richland County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance at the scene and helping ensure this little piggy had a good home after the incident.”