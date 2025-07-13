Wyoming’s first new coal mine in decades to extract rare earths

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s first new coal mine in 50 years is said to be operating soon but it won’t rely on the fossil fuel to make money. Ramaco Resources plans to process the coal to extract rare earth elements it says are present in profitable quantities. Rare earths are a family of 17 metallic elements used in technologies like wind turbines, electric car batteries, and military targeting hardware. Energy Secretary Chris Wright and others attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for the Brook Mine in northern Wyoming. China supplies almost 90% of the world’s rare earth elements, and the Trump administration is seeking to encourage more U.S. production.