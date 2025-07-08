This Phone Scam Warning if from the Hood Rive Police Department:

Some of you might have gotten calls from a caller or callers claiming to be Sergeant Erin Mason of the Hood River Sheriff’s Office. Yeah, right! These are scam attempts, and the callers are trying to pull the wool over your eyes. Our Erin Mason is a Detective, and a rockstar one at that! His blue eyes are legendary, but they’d get lost in a sea of Tan and Green – they need the PD blue to really make them pop! And let’s be real, city cops need streetlights, and out in the County, it’s more like crickets and darkness!

If an officer has legitimate business that they need to conduct with you over the phone, we will be happy to confirm our identity. You can always call 541-386-2121 or 541-386-2711 and request that an Officer call you back.

Thank you

HRPD.