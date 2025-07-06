Pirates’ Oneil Cruz nabs Mariners’ Crawford at the plate on a 105.2 mph throw from center field

SEATTLE (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz made a 105.2 mph throw to nab Seattle’s J.P. Crawford at the plate on Sunday, the second-hardest thrown ball to produce an outfield assist since Statcast started tracking in 2015.

“It was unbelievable, honestly, one of the best plays that I’ve seen live,” Pirates interim manager Don Kelly said. “To be able to make that going that way and across his body and throw back to home as accurate as it was, just an amazing play.”

It was one of few highlights for the Pirates, who were shut out by Seattle for a third straight game, losing 1-0.

The fastest throw from the outfield that produced an out in Major League Baseball’s Statcast era was 105.5 mph by Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees in 2016.

Cruz’s throw was the fastest of any kind by a Pirates outfielder. The one-hopper to the plate came as a surprise to Crawford, who did not slide on the play.

With one out in the first inning, the Mariners’ Jorge Polanco lined a single to left-center off All-Star right-hander Paul Skenes. Cruz ranged to his right, fielded it and threw on a line toward catcher Henry Davis. The ball bounced directly into Davis’ mitt and he made the tag, much to Skenes’ surprise as he backed up the play behind the plate.

“Yeah, I had the best seat in the house. That was unbelievable,” said Skenes, who struck out 10 in five scoreless innings. “Henry played it perfectly, too. It feels lucky, but I know Henry and Oneil created luck for me there.”

The 6-foot-7 Cruz was already a Statcast hero of sorts. In May, he had the hardest-hit ball since Statcast started tracking, a home run at PNC Park that left the bat at 122.9 mph and splashed into the Allegheny River.

___