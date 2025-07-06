7/06 Sports Brief

Manager Dave Martinez and GM Mike Rizzo get fired by the last-place Washington Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Manager Dave Martinez and general manager Mike Rizzo have been fired by the Washington Nationals amid their sixth consecutive losing season since they won the 2019 World Series. The move came hours after a 6-4 loss in Washington on Sunday completed a sweep by the Boston Red Sox. The Nationals are 37-53 and last in their division. The only National League club with a worse record in 2025 is the Colorado Rockies. Rizzo had overseen the roster since 2009, and Martinez had been in the dugout since 2018. This was his first managing job at any level of baseball.

The Kevin Durant trade to Houston sees seven teams involved in the record-setting deal

Kevin Durant’s trade to the Houston Rockets is official and officially record-setting. The deal got approved by the NBA on Sunday as part of a complicated seven-team transaction, one where a slew of other trade agreements got folded into one massive package. Involved in the deal: Phoenix, Houston, Atlanta, Minnesota, Golden State, Brooklyn and the Los Angeles Lakers. It includes a total of 13 players — the headline moves include Durant going to Houston from Phoenix, the Rockets sending Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks to the Suns, and the Rockets acquiring Clint Capela from the Hawks.

Clayton Kershaw makes his 11th All-Star team. James Wood is the youngest All-Star at 22

NEW YORK (AP) — Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has been selected for his 11th All-Star Game, joining the roster as a Legend Pick by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred. At 37, Kershaw is the oldest National League All-Star for the July 15 game at Atlanta’s Truist Park while 22-year-old James Wood is the youngest overall. There are 19 first-time All-Stars and five 23 or younger, with Wood joined by Paul Skenes, Elly De La Cruz and elected starters Pete Crow-Armstrong and Jacob Wilson.

Van Gisbergen wins in Chicago once again, completing a NASCAR weekend sweep

CHICAGO (AP) — Shane van Gisbergen has completed a sweep on the Chicago Street Course, winning the NASCAR Cup Series race on the tricky downtown circuit. It was van Gisbergen’s second victory of the season and his third career Cup win. The Trackhouse Racing driver also won in Chicago in 2023, becoming the first driver to take his Cup Series debut since Johnny Rutherford in the second qualifying race at Daytona in 1963. Ty Gibbs was second, and Tyler Reddick finished third. Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch rounded out the top five. It was a dominant weekend for van Gisbergen, a three-time champion in Australia’s Supercars. The 36-year-old New Zealand native won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race from the pole.

Brian Campbell wins John Deere Classic for 2nd playoff victory this year

SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — It’s win or bust for Brian Campbell on the PGA Tour. Campbell won for the second time this season and both have been in playoffs. He shot a 67 in the final round of the John Deere Classic and beat Emiliano Grillo on the first extra hole when the Argentine went over the green and made bogey. Most peculiar about Campbell’s year is he hasn’t finished inside the top 30 except for those two wins. David Lipsky had a chance to join the playoff when he made eagle on the 17th. But he took bogey on the last hole.

Wimbledon says a call on a shot that landed out was missed because the electronic system was off

LONDON (AP) — A ball that clearly landed long in a match at Centre Court wasn’t called out because the electronic system that replaced line judges at Wimbledon this year was shut off. And, because the replay review procedure that used to be in place also has been scrapped, the chair umpire decided to have a do-over on the point at 4-all in the first set Sunday. That was not OK with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the player from Russia who would have won the game if the proper call had been made originally. Pavlyuchenkova did end up beating Sonay Kartal of Britain to reach the quarterfinals.

Carlos Alcaraz’s Wimbledon win streak reaches 18. Sabalenka gets to another Slam quarterfinal

LONDON (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has stretched his Wimbledon winning streak to 18 matches and returned to the quarterfinals as he pursues his third title in a row at the All England Club. Alcaraz beat No. 14 Andrey Rublev 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 at Centre Court on Sunday and is unbeaten in his last 22 matches this season. Alcaraz now faces 61st-ranked Cam Norrie of Britain. Another men’s quarterfinal will be U.S. Open runner-up Taylor Fritz against No. 17 Karen Khachanov. Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Laura Siegemund all reached the women’s quarterfinals with victories Sunday.

Cowboys return man KaVontae Turpin arrested on marijuana and weapon charges

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say All-Pro return man KaVontae Turpin of the Cowboys was arrested in a Dallas suburb on misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Turpin was arrested by police in Allen on Saturday. The 28-year-old is out of jail on bond. The team has declined to comment. The former TCU standout is going into his fourth season with the Cowboys. He recently signed an $18 million, three-year contract. Turpin’s TCU career ended in 2018 when he was kicked off the team amid two domestic violence cases.

Phillies’ Zack Wheeler throws 1-hitter for his first complete game since 2021

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler threw a one-hitter for his first complete game since 2021 in the Philadelphia Phillies’ 3-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. Wheeler (9-2) — the National League’s pitcher of the month in June — allowed only a leadoff homer to Austin Hays in the fifth inning. The right-hander struck out 12 and didn’t walk a batter, throwing 108 pitches. After a brief meeting in the dugout with Phillies manager Rob Thomson after the eighth inning, Wheeler went back out for the ninth and finished his first complete game since Aug. 8, 2021, by retiring Will Benson, Christian Encarnacio-Strand and TJ Friedl on eight pitches.

He’s back! 41-year-old reliever Jesse Chavez returns again for his seventh stint with Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — Jesse Chavez has returned for his seventh stint with the Atlanta Braves. The Braves added the 41-year-old reliever to their major league roster before Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles. It is the sixth move to add the veteran right-hander to Atlanta’s roster since 2021 and the seventh overall since 2009. Chavez allowed two runs in three innings in his first stint with the Braves this season before he was released and then re-signed with the team. The Braves optioned left-hander Dylan Dodd to Triple-A Gwinnett and transferred right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach to the 60-day injured list.