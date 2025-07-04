Week’s worth of honey consumed by two rob-bears

Pay no attention to not-so-little Mish and Lucy, two bears who escaped their enclosure at a wildlife park and consumed a week’s worth of honey.

The 5-year-old fuzzy troublemakers, who call England’s Wildwood Devon home, got loose due to an “operational error,” which the park says “allowed the bears to briefly access a staff-only food storage area.”

While there, they tore through enough honey to make Winnie the Pooh blush. Wildwood Devon reports that afterward, Mish and Lucy “passed out,” presumably both proud of and exhausted from their honey heist.

“This was an isolated incident, and we are conducting a full internal investigation to understand exactly how it happened and to ensure robust measures are in place to prevent a reoccurrence,” Wildwood Devon says. “While the structural integrity of the bear enclosure remains uncompromised, we take any operational lapse extremely seriously.”