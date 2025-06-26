Three Defendants Charged with Assaulting Federal Law Enforcement Officers, Other Offenses During Protests Near Local ICE Office

PORTLAND, Ore.—Three defendants made their first appearances in federal court today after committing various offenses—including assaulting federal officers and creating a hazard on federal property—during ongoing protest gatherings near a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in South Portland.

Julie Winters, 46, of Portland, has been charged by criminal complaint with the felony of attempted assault of a federal officer.

Aziel Chambers, 20, of Merlin, Oregon, has been charged by information with the misdemeanor offenses of assault on a federal officer, creating a hazard on federal property, and failing to obey a lawful order.

Rachel Jean Pope, 28, of Portland, has been charged by information with the misdemeanor offense of assault on a federal officer.

According to court documents and information shared in court, on June 24, 2025, several individuals gathered near an ICE office in South Portland where, for weeks, individuals have repeatedly targeted the building and federal law enforcement officers with threatening statements, discharging pepper spray, and throwing rocks, trash, and bricks. At approximately 11:00pm, two individuals attempted to set a U.S. flag on fire in the driveway of the building.

To clear the driveway, federal officers dispensed less than lethal means, including gas canisters, to disperse the crowd. Pope picked up one of the metal canisters and threw it towards the officers, hitting one of the officers.

At approximately 11:15pm, federal officers observed an individual, later identified as Winters, attempting to light an incendiary device next to the guard shack of the building. As FPS officers engaged with Winters, she pulled a large knife from her backpack and began waiving the blade toward the officers. Winters threw the knife at an officer, but it did not strike the officer. Winters began to flee but an officer deployed a taser, bringing Winters to the ground. As officers attempted to secure Winters, she pulled a second large knife from her waistband. An officer disarmed Winters and arrested her.

The same evening, Chambers pointed a laser pointer at a federal officer, striking the officer in the eye. Chambers was also charged with failing to comply with an officer’s orders to leave the premises on June 17, 2025, and for throwing an object at federal property on June 20, 2025.

All three defendants made their first appearances in federal court today before a U.S. Magistrate Judge. Winters was detained pending future court proceedings. Pope and Chambers were released on conditions pending future court proceedings.

Attempting to assault a federal officer and inflict bodily injury is punishable by up to 20 years’ imprisonment. Misdemeanor assault of a federal officer is punishable by up to one year in federal prison. Failure to obey a lawful order and creating a hazard on federal property are Class C misdemeanors and carry a maximum penalty of 30 days in prison.

These cases were investigated by the FBI, FPS and ICE. They are being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

A criminal complaint and an information are only accusations of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

# # #