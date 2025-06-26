Dodgers left-hander Kershaw strikes out 5, moves closer to 3,000 career strikeouts

DENVER (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw inched closer to 3,000 career strikeouts on Thursday, fanning five in six innings in a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Kershaw (4-0) has 2,997 strikeouts in his 18-year career, three short of becoming the 20th major leaguer to reach the milestone.

The 37-year-old would be the third active pitcher to reach the mark behind Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer. Verlander, in his 20th season, has 3,468 strikeouts. Scherzer has 3,412 in 18 seasons.

“I knew I had eight to go,” Kershaw said. “Eight in Colorado is never going to be easy to do. I felt good. But pitched well, got through six. A chance to strike out three at home would be really cool.”

Kershaw’s next start is expected to come at Dodger Stadium next Wednesday (July 2) against the Chicago White Sox.

“He’s certainly competing, making pitches,” manager Dave Roberts said. “I think he has gotten better each time out, even with not the best of stuff. He just found a way to be efficient.”

Kershaw struck out three in the first two innings Thursday and got his fourth for the final out of the fifth. He struck out Tyler Freeman for the second out of the sixth inning and left the game after retiring the next batter. He threw 69 pitches, 41 for strikes.

“You always want to be efficient, no matter what,” Kershaw said. “My days of throwing 115 pitches is probably over. Getting through six is probably the biggest thing at Coors Field.

“Doc (Roberts) is doing a good job of protecting me, which I appreciate. I just want to be able to go back out there every fifth, sixth day. Whatever that means is good for now.”

Kershaw recorded two strikeouts on his 73 mph curve and got three more on sliders against a Rockies’ lineup that included all right-handed batters.

“He did what he needed to do,” Roberts said.

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner and 10-time All-Star received plenty of crowd support in Colorado, getting a standing ovation from some in the Coors Field crowd when he left the mound after the sixth inning.

Kershaw had made eight starts this season after being activated from the injured list May 17 following offseason left knee and foot surgeries.

“He has given us a shot in the arm,” Roberts said. “We’re sort of ailing on the starting pitching side. Coming in and giving us valuable innings. I just love that kind of edge that he gives on start day. We certainly feed off that.”

Kershaw won his fourth straight game, and his ERA dropped to a season-low 3.03.

