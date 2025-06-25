Here comes the bride, getting married without the presence or knowledge of the groom

When it comes to the part of the wedding when the officiant asks if there’s any reason why these two should not be married, the complete absence of one of them is probably a good clue.

Nevertheless, KWKT reports that a man in Beverly Hills, Texas, discovered that he was legally married despite never showing up to or even knowing about the wedding.

According to police, the man received a package from an ex-girlfriend containing an official marriage certificate, which she allegedly had certified by a pastor. The two were previously in a relationship and had obtained a marriage license, but broke up ahead of the wedding.

“I said, ‘I don’t think in 23 years I’ve ever heard of anybody who managed somehow to get married to someone who wasn’t present for a ceremony,'” says Beverly Hills Police Chief Kory Martin.

The woman has since been arrested on felony stalking charges.