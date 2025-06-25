6/25 Sports Brief

Seahawks bring back veteran cornerback Shaquil Griffin

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks agreed to terms with veteran cornerback Shaquill Griffin. His agency, Exclusive Sports Group, announced the deal for the 29-year-old. Griffin is expected to compete for the third cornerback spot. The ninth-year defensive back played in 17 games last season for the Minnesota Vikings after spending 2023 with both the Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers.

Former Seattle Pilots and Mariners righthander Diego Segui dies at 87

SEATTLE (AP) — Diego Segui, a pitcher who appeared in the first game in franchise history for the Seattle Pilots and was the starter for the Seattle Mariners in their first game, has died at 87. The Mariners said Segui died Wednesday. No additional details were released. Segui played for the Pilots in their first game on April 8, 1969, against the California Angels. He was the starter for the Mariners in their opener on April 6, 1977, in the Kingdome against the Angels. Segui pitched in 15 major league seasons with the Kansas City/Oakland Athletics, Washington Senators, St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox, in addition to both Seattle franchises.

Cooper Flagg the new Maine man for the Mavericks as the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft

NEW YORK (AP) — Cooper Flagg is headed to the Dallas Mavericks, who may have found their next franchise superstar less than five months after trading one away. The Mavericks took the Duke forward with the No. 1 pick in the draft Wednesday night, selecting the 18-year-old who was the college player of the year in his lone season. Mavericks fans were furious when Dallas traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 1, some immediately threatening to end their support of the team. But the ones who stuck around may quickly love Flagg, who averaged 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds while leading Duke to the Final Four. Rutgers freshman Dylan Harper was taken by San Antonio with the No. 2 pick.

Moms take centerstage at NBA draft as sons appreciate all the effort they’ve put in

NEW YORK (AP) — It was mother’s day at the NBA draft Wednesday night. The moms of the NBA draftees took centerstage, receiving hugs and wiping away tears from their sons. Kelly Flagg, whose son Cooper went first to the Dallas Mavericks, was a strong player in her own right. She starred for the University of Maine in the late 1990s. The 1998-99 team she was on made school history when they won the programs’ first-ever NCAA Tournament game, upsetting Stanford,

2025 NBA draft tracker: list of first-round picks

The players selected in the first round of the 2025 NBA draft. Duke freshman Cooper Flagg went first overall to the Dallas Mavericks. Flagg became the fourth freshman named Associated Press men’s national player of the year. San Antonio took Rutgers freshman point guard Dylan Harper at No. 2. Philadelphia grabbed Baylor freshman guard VJ Edgecombe at No. 3. Charlotte took Duke freshman forward Kon Knueppel, followed by Utah taking Rutgers freshman forward Ace Bailey at fifth. Duke and Rutgers combined for four of the top five picks. Duke added a third top-10 pick with center Khaman Maluach going 10th.

NHL and the players’ union have discussed going to an 84-game season in CBA talks, AP source says

Moving to an 84-game regular season from 82 is one of the topics that has been discussed in collective bargaining talks between the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association, a person with familiar with negotiations tells The Associated Press. The potential change that could go into effect as soon as 2026-27 would reduce the preseason to four games per team. Going to 84 games could also even out scheduling with the league at 32 teams playing each division opponent four times, three against the other division in the same conference and two against those in the other conference.

Trump administration says California must bar trans girls from girls sports

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Trump administration says California must change its policies allowing transgender girls to compete on sports teams consistent with their gender identity. The U.S. Education Department says the policies violate a federal law banning sex discrimination in education. U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon says California could lose federal funding if it does not comply. But the state says all students should have the opportunity to play. The issue garnered renewed attention in California after a trans athlete recently participated in the state high school track and field championship. The sports governing body running the meet allowed more girls to participate and medal in events in which the trans athlete was competing.

Suns add 7-footer Mark Williams, send two first-round picks to Hornets, AP source says

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have acquired center Mark Williams in a trade that sends two first-round picks to the Charlotte Hornets, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade hasn’t officially been announced. Williams was one of two 7-footers the Suns added during the first round of the NBA draft. The Suns are also expected to add Duke center Khaman Maluach, who was selected by the Rockets with the No. 10 overall pick but is part of a trade that will send 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant to Houston. The Hornets received this year’s No. 29 pick and a 2029 first-round selection.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, in ESPN interview, says league taking serious look at Achilles tears

The NBA had already convened a panel of experts to study Achilles tendon injuries even before Indiana star Tyrese Haliburton ruptured his in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, Commissioner Adam Silver said Wednesday night. The league had seven known Achilles injuries this season — Pacers forwards James Wiseman and Isaiah Jackson, New Orleans guard Dejounte Murray and Miami guard Dru Smith had them in the regular season, while Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard and Haliburton then had them in the playoffs.

Ronald Acuña Jr. of host Braves to compete in Home Run Derby on July 14 at Atlanta’s Truist Park

NEW YORK (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. of the host Braves was announced as the first of the eight hitters who will compete in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Atlanta’s Truist Park on July 14. Acuña, who homered on the first pitch of his May 23 return to the Braves following a torn left ACL, will participate in the derby for the third time. He lost to New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso 20-19 in the semifinals in 2019 after opening with a 25-18 victory over Pittsburgh’s Josh Bell, then lost to Alonso 20-19 in the first round at Dodger Stadium in 2022.

Brewers’ Misiorowski continues history-making start to his career by outperforming Pirates’ Skenes

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee’s Jacob Misiorowski made extra effort to avoid getting caught up in all the hype surrounding the rookie flamethrower’s highly anticipated matchup with Pittsburgh’s Paul Skenes. Misiorowski better get accustomed to the extra attention. Misiorowski owns a 3-0 record and 1.13 earned run average after leading the Brewers to a 4-2 victory over Skenes’ Pirates. Sportradar says the three hits Misiorowski has allowed thus far is the fewest by any major league pitcher through his first three career starts with a minimum of 16 innings pitched since at least 1901.

Jacob deGrom loses no-hit bid in 8th, leads Rangers over Orioles 7-0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jacob deGrom held Baltimore hitless until Colton Cowser’s leadoff single in the eighth inning, leading the Texas Rangers over the Orioles 7-0. The right-hander, who turned 37 on June 19, retired his first 18 batters before walking Jackson Holliday on a high and outside full count slider. He walked Ryan O’Hearn with two outs in the seventh, throwing four straight balls after getting ahead 0-2 in the count. Cowser grounded a single to right on a 1-1 fastball. DeGrom won his fourth straight decision to improve to 8-2, striking out seven and walking two.