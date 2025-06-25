Motel guest did not want to wait for later for alligator to be removed

No matter what sign they put on their door, a motel guest in Fairfax County, Virginia, was most certainly disturbed when they spotted an alligator walking outside their room.

ABC affiliate WJLA reports that police were called to address the 6-foot-long reptile, which was taking a stroll at around midnight.

It was later determined that the gator belonged to someone transporting it from New York to a North Carolina zoo. As Virginia law prohibits the possession of alligators, both the animal and its owner were “safely escorted out of Fairfax County,” WJLA says.

It sounds like this gator could not get a later checkout.