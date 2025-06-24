Things are better down where it’s wetter for freed 110-year-old lobster

Nobody will beat, fry or eat Lorenzo the 110-year-old lobster now that he’s back under the sea.

Pix11 reports that Lorenzo, who weighs 21 pounds, was returned to the ocean after spending much of his life living in the tank of Peter’s Clam Bar on Long Island. Restaurant owner Butch Yamali decided to let the century-old crustacean free in honor of Father’s Day and National Lobster Day, both of which took place Sunday.

“Lorenzo just kind of slipped through the cracks and ended up in our tank for years,” Yamali says. “Some of these lobsters just don’t live that long, and this one did. So we figured what better way to celebrate Father’s Day than by freeing Lorenzo.”

“He became like a pet,” the restaurateur continues. “People would come see him and take pictures with him, and he was just an object of the store.”

Yamali adds that Lorenzo is “gonna be missed, but I think it’s better like this.”

“If he passed away here, it wouldn’t be a good thing, and I couldn’t have the heart to sell him,” Yamali says.

Lorenzo surely is happy to be back down where it’s wetter.