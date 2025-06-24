The following release if from the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office:

A Message to Our Community Regarding Wildfire Debris Cleanup

June 23, 20525 – We understand that many of you are anxious to begin the daunting task of cleaning up and removing debris from your properties affected by the Rowena Fire. We see your eagerness to start rebuilding, and we share your desire to move forward.

Please know that your safety, and the long-term well-being of our community, are our top priorities. That is why the County, working closely with the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), is diligently developing a comprehensive debris removal plan. This plan is crucial because many wildfire-affected properties may contain potentially toxic chemicals that require specialized handling and disposal. We know it is incredibly difficult to wait, and we are asking for your continued patience as we work through this complex process.

If you return to the wildfire-affected area, we recommend you wear Tyvek coveralls and N95 masks, available for pickup from North Central Public Health District (419 E 7th St, The Dalles) and Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue (1400 W 8th St, The Dalles) during normal business hours. If you cannot wear proper protective clothing, wear long sleeves, pants, and sturdy shoes, and immediately dispose of all clothing worn while reentering your fire-damaged home. Children should not be involved in cleanup activities.

We are working as quickly as possible to finalize the debris disposal plan, and we are hopeful to have it in place within two to three weeks. We truly appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we navigate these critical steps together. Your resilience during this challenging time is an inspiration, and we are committed to supporting you through every phase of recovery.