The NBA offseason is officially here. It’s been going on for some time, actually

Kevin Durant has been traded to Houston. The New York Knicks are looking for a coach. Cooper Flagg is about to become the No. 1 pick in the draft. Expansion plans likely will take a big step forward in a few weeks. The Los Angeles Lakers just got sold. The NBA offseason officially has started. In reality, it’s been going for a few weeks already. There’s a parade Tuesday in Oklahoma City to celebrate the newly crowned champion Thunder, and in every other NBA city there’s going to be a parade of movement over the coming weeks to try to catch the champs.