The NBA offseason is officially here. It’s been going on for some time, actually

June 23, 2025

Kevin Durant has been traded to Houston. The New York Knicks are looking for a coach. Cooper Flagg is about to become the No. 1 pick in the draft. Expansion plans likely will take a big step forward in a few weeks. The Los Angeles Lakers just got sold. The NBA offseason officially has started. In reality, it’s been going for a few weeks already. There’s a parade Tuesday in Oklahoma City to celebrate the newly crowned champion Thunder, and in every other NBA city there’s going to be a parade of movement over the coming weeks to try to catch the champs.