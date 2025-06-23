It’s raining sharks!

While not quite a sharknado, a baby hammerhead falling from the sky was enough to shock a group of frisbee golfers.

Jonathan Marlowe and his friends were playing at the Splinter City Disc Golf Course in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, when they spotted an osprey drop its prey from above. Upon investigating what the bird had released, they found a foot-long hammerhead.

“I’ve never even seen a hammerhead in real life, and here’s a baby one on the ground that literally fell out of the sky,” Marlowe says.

Maybe the osprey just wanted to play frisbee golf, too.