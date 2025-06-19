6/19 Sport Brief

Pirates reliever Dennis Santana: Fan ‘crossed a line’ prior to confrontation

DETROIT (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Dennis Santana was involved in an altercation with a fan who ‘crossed the line’ during the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader with the Detroit Tigers and at one point was seen leaping and swiping at the person. Santana declined to disclose what the fan said. In videos posted to social media, Santana can be seen pointing out the fan to a police officer before jumping and swinging at the person who is in the front row above the Pittsburgh bullpen at Comerica Park. Santana was escorted away by Pirates bullpen personnel and held back by a teammate.

Browns rookie QB Shedeur Sanders ticketed for speeding twice in June

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been ticketed for speeding twice this month in Ohio. Sanders was accused of driving a Dodge TRX pickup truck 101 mph (163 kilometers per hour) on a suburban Cleveland interstate earlier this week. The Strongsville Police Department stopped Sanders at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in a 60 mph (97 kilometers per hour) zone on Interstate 71 near the Ohio Turnpike, according to a report provided to local media. That ticket came after he was stopped by the Ohio State Patrol on June 5 in Brunswick Hills, Ohio. Sanders was pulled over for going 91 mph (147 kilometers per hour) in a 65 mph (105 kilometer) zone, Ohio State Patrol told WKBN-TV.

Botafogo stuns Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in Club World Cup on Igor Jesus’ goal

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Botafogo has stunned Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in each club’s second match of the Club World Cup. Igor Jesus scored late in the first half, and the South American champions made it stand up through a tense second half while improving to 2-0-0 in Club World Cup group play. PSG hadn’t lost in any competition since May 3, but the European champions looked understandably weary at times. Jesus’ stunning score in the 36th minute was the first goal allowed since May 17 by PSG. The French powerhouse had outscored its last three opponents by a combined 12-0, winning the French Cup and the Champions League final.

Lionel Messi scores on free kick to give Inter Miami 2-1 win over Porto in Club World Cup

ATLANTA (AP) — Lionel Messi scored his first goal of the expanded Club World Cup on an exquisite free kick, lifting Inter Miami to a 2-1 victory over two-time European champion Porto in Atlanta. The Herons trailed 1-0 at the break, but Telasco Segovia tied it two minutes into the second half off a cross into the box from Marcelo Weigandt. Then it was time for the 37-year-old Argentinian to add a trademark goal to a resume that already assures he’ll go down as one of the game’s greatest stars.

Rays pitcher carted off field after foul ball strikes him in dugout

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Hunter Bigge has been carted off the field in a frightening scene after he was struck by a foul ball in the dugout. In the top of the seventh inning, Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman fouled a pitch into the Tampa Bay dugout and it hit Bigge, a 27-year-old right-hander currently on the injured list. Emergency medical personnel quickly arrived to attend to Bigge. After several quiet minutes as Rays players knelt in the field, Bigge was placed on a backboard and carted off. Bigge, who is on the 15-day injured list with a lat strain, gave a thumbs-up gesture as the Steinbrenner Field crowd rose for a standing ovation. The game resumed after an eight-minute delay with Baltimore leading 4-1.

Scheffler hits a perfect shot and plenty of great ones for a 62 to share lead at Travelers

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler hits a lot of great shots. Rarely does he hit one he considers close to perfect. Such was the case in the opening round of the Travelers Championship. It was a 3-iron to 10 feet for eagle on his way to a 62. That’s his lowest round at the TPC River Highlands. And he shares the lead with Austin Eckroat. They were two shots ahead of a group that includes Rory McIlroy and Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley. It was a nice break from the brutal week at Oakmont for most. U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun shot 73.

Jeeno Thitikul stays patient and goes on a birdie streak to take first-round lead at Women’s PGA

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jeeno Thitikul made five birdies in a six-hole stretch midway through the first round on way to a 4-under 68 to lead the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. She had a one-stroke lead over Minjee Lee after Thursday’s first round. Haeran Ryu, Rio Takeda and Somi Lee all shot 72. Thitikul, the world’s second-ranked player, made double bogey on the fifth hole, but that was her only hole over par. The 22-year-old from Thailand, who now lives in the Dallas area, needed only 25 putts on the Fields Ranch East course at PGA Frisco. Her makes measured 199 1/2 feet.

Federal immigration agents asked to leave Dodger Stadium parking lot, team says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers organization says it asked federal immigration agents to leave the Dodger Stadium grounds after they arrived at a parking lot near one of the gates. The team says the agents requested permission to access the stadium’s parking lot but they were denied entry and were asked to leave. Local media reported dozens of federal agents with their faces covered arrived in SUVs and cargo vans to a lot near the stadium’s Gate E entrance. A group of protesters started amassing shortly after. By Thursday afternoon, only about four agents remained outside the stadium.