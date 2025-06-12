We need to address the elephant in the room in a grocery store

Employees at a grocery store in Thailand had to deal with a literal elephant in the room.

As The Associated Press reports, an elephant decided to pick up some food at the market after wandering in from the nearby Khao Yai National Park. According to the shop owner, the giant trunk animal made off with nine bags of sweet rice crackers, as well as dried bananas and a sandwich.

Apparently, this particular elephant is known to residents of the area for searching for food in people’s homes, though it’d never been spotted in the grocery store before.

We’re guessing after its first visit, though, the elephant will be back to the grocery store. After all, an elephant never forgets, which we assume is especially true when food is involved.