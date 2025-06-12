6/12 Sports Brief

Leon Draisaitl scores in OT again, Oilers beat Panthers 5-4 in Game 4 to tie Stanley Cup Final

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored in overtime for the fourth time this playoffs, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 5-4 in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final and tie the series, erasing a three-goal deficit and bouncing back from allowing the tying goal in waning seconds of regulation. Jake Walman had initially given the Oilers their first lead with 6:24 left in the third period, before Sam Reinhart scored with 19.5 seconds left to send it to overtime. Three of the first four games of this final have needed extra time to be settled, the first time that has happened since 2013 and fifth time in NHL history.

J.J. Spaun leads U.S. Open at Oakmont on a wild day of great shots and shockers

OAKMONT, Pa. (AP) — J.J. Spaun is the U.S. Open leader at Oakmont after a relatively calm day compared with everyone else. Spaun played bogey-free for a 66 that matches the lowest opening round for a U.S. Open at Oakmont. He leads by one over Thriston Lawrence. Brooks Koepka is back in the major mix with a 68. So is Jon Rahm at 69. They were among 10 players to break par, so Oakmont was plenty tough. Scottie Scheffler made five bogeys in his round of 73. Rory McIlroy shot a 41 on his second nine and shot 74. Oakmont was as tough as advertised.

Pacers aren’t celebrating, Thunder aren’t panicking as sides reset for Game 4 of the NBA Finals

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers aren’t celebrating. The Oklahoma City Thunder aren’t panicking. The NBA Finals scoreboard is what it is — Pacers 2, Thunder 1 — going into Game 4 of the best-of-seven title series on Friday night. Everybody can count to four, and everybody can see that Indiana is in a better position right now than Oklahoma City, But the Pacers know if they were to partake in such thinking, that would be dangerous.

Reds pitcher Wade Miley accused in court documents of being drug supplier for the late Tyler Skaggs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cincinnati Reds left-hander Wade Miley is accused in court documents of providing drugs to the late Tyler Skaggs, a Los Angeles Angels pitcher who died of an accidental overdose in Texas during a 2019 road trip. Skaggs’ former agent, Ryan Hamill, said in a deposition that Skaggs told him he was using pain pills containing oxycodone, which were provided by Miley. The deposition is part of a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Skaggs’ family against the Angels in California. A former publicist for the Angels, Eric Kay, was convicted in Texas of providing the fentanyl-laced pills that an autopsy said contributed to Skaggs’ death.

Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck is 6th goalie in NHL history to win Hart and Vezina in the same year

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck has won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP and the Vezina Trophy as the league’s best goaltender. He is the first goalie to take home the awards in the same year since Carey Price in 2015 and just the sixth all time. Dominik Hasek did it twice in the 1990s. Hellebuyck finished ahead of Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl and Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov in Hart voting by members of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association. He was a landslide winner of the Vezina as chosen by general managers. Los Angeles captain Anze Kopitar won the Lady Byng for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct for a third time.

After 2 straight missed cuts in majors, Brooks Koepka is in early contention at Oakmont

OAKMONT, Pa. (AP) — Another round like this, and Brooks Koepka should be back for the weekend in a major. After missing the cut at the Masters and PGA Championship, Koepka shot a 2-under 68 in the first round of the U.S. Open at Oakmont. That left him in a tie for third, two strokes behind leader J.J. Spaun. Koepka made a 42-foot putt for eagle on the par-5 fourth. After falling back to even par, he finished with birdies on Nos. 17 and 18.

Misiorowski exits Brewers debut with leg cramps after holding Cardinals hitless for 5 innings

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski insisted he didn’t realize he had a no-hitter going when the 23-year-old flamethrower took the mound for the sixth inning of his dazzling major league debut. The Brewers couldn’t quite complete the no-no — but they might have gotten even better news. It appears the injury that knocked the 6-foot-7 right-hander out of the game wasn’t serious. Misiorowski said he felt fine after leaving Milwaukee’s 6-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals due to cramping in his right calf and quadriceps.

Mets ace Kodai Senga headed for injured list with right hamstring strain

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets ace Kodai Senga left Thursday’s start against the Washington Nationals with a right hamstring strain. Senga allowed just two baserunners through the first 5 1/3 innings before racing to cover first on CJ Abrams’ grounder to Pete Alonso. Senga made a leaping grab of Alonso’s high throw and touched the bag with his right foot on his way down. But the 32-year-old right-hander stumbled upon landing and reached for the back of his right leg before hopping and eventually tumbling to the ground. Senga was visited by his interpreter, an athletic trainer and manager Carlos Mendoza before being surrounded by teammates. The major league ERA leader got up and walked off the field on his own, albeit with a slight limp.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final between Panthers and Oilers

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pop superstar Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce were among the celebrities that flocked to Amerant Bank Arena to watch Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers. Kelce, a Super Bowl-winning tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, is a known hockey fan along with his brother Jason Kelce. And ever since Swift and Kelce began their high-profile romance in 2023, the 14-time Grammy Award winning singer has been known to pop in on big sporting events — including the last two Super Bowls — and cause an excited frenzy for fans.