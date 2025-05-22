Gators go door to door in Tampa

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Alligator.

Alligator who?

No, seriously, there’s an alligator at your door.

Gators in Tampa, Florida, have been getting a little bold lately, with three separate incidents of the scaly creatures scratching at people’s front doors.

Courtney Beck told WSVN her home was visited by one of the reptiles and she caught the whole thing on the doorbell camera.

“That was just not what I was expecting,” she said. “I thought maybe it was the UPS guy. It was the last thing I was thinking, was a gator.”

Not surprisingly, none of the gator neighbors were invited inside.