Cat quinceañera gives back to local shelter

A quinceañera for a cat paid off in a big way.

KHOU reports a Houston woman recently threw an elaborate 15th birthday party for her cat, which ended up going viral online and raising enough money to save a local animal shelter.

For the party, Miranda Gonzalez’s beloved pet, Holly Marie Gonzalez, made her grand entrance on a remote-controlled Bentley wearing a custom dress. The bash had everything a real quinceañera would, from a mariachi band to a father-daughter dance.

Miranda decided to use the event to raise money for Almost Home Cat Haven, allowing the shelter — which was on the verge of closing — to remain open.

Video of the cat quinceañera, meanwhile, racked up 21 million views online.