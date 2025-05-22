Amazon driver leaves unwanted deliveries at 2 LA homes

Not exactly the delivery they were expecting.

An Amazon delivery driver was caught on camera using the front yards of two Los Angeles homes as her own personal toilet.

According to KTLA, one video shows the woman climbing a homeowner’s front porch stairs Sunday to deliver a package and then coming back down the stairs while appearing to pull up her pants. Not only did she drop off the package, she dropped a deuce on the porch as well.

A second video from the same day shows what appears to be the same woman entering another homeowner’s property to leave a package before pulling down her pants and urinating on their walkway.

“We’re deeply disturbed by the unacceptable behavior of this delivery driver and apologize to the customers involved,” Amazon said in a statement. “We immediately identified the driver and they are no longer delivering on behalf of Amazon.”