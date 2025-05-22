Dig out your capri pants, they’re back in style

Capris — yes, the pants you may have shelved back in 2010 — are back.

Over the years, capris have found their way in and out of the fashion cycle, worn by fashion icons such as Audrey Hepburn in films like Roman Holiday and Sabrina. Capris found popularity again in the 2000s, especially low rise styles, and were worn by some of the biggest names in pop culture.

More recently, Jacquemus, Coperni, Chanel and other designers have been showcasing capris as part of their newest collections.

Scroll through social media and street style photos and you’ll likely see capris making their way onto your feeds, like Hailey Bieber wearing a pair of slim black capris with a trench coat and strappy black kitten heels for a covetable spring look.

Bravo star Paige DeSorbo, meanwhile, styled her mom’s denim capris in a TikTok video that now has more than 1 million views.

“I think it’s cute,” DeSorbo said in the video. “Get ready for denim capris all summer from me.”