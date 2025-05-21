Police on the scent of alleged candle thief

Police are on the scent of a woman accused of stealing 51 candles from a CVS.

WHP-TV reports the Pennsylvania woman, identified as 27-year-old Aisa Pizarro-Rosello, is facing charges after she and another woman stole hundreds of dollars’ worth of candles from the pharmacy in August 2021.

The women allegedly hid their haul under car seats in their shopping carts. The theft totaled $993.99.

While one of the suspects was apprehended back in 2022, police are still searching for Pizarro-Rosello and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.

As they say, you play with fire and you’re bound to get burned.