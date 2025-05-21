(Coffee) grounds for divorce

Talk about grounds for divorce!

A woman in Greece reportedly filed for divorce from her husband after she asked ChatGPT to give a fortune-telling reading on the leftover coffee grounds in the bottom of his cup.

ChatGPT said her husband was having an affair with a younger woman; the wife took that as fact, immediately taking steps to end their marriage of 12 years.

“I laughed it off as nonsense,” the husband said, according to Greek City Times. “But she took it seriously. She asked me to leave, told our kids we were getting divorced, and then I got a call from a lawyer. That’s when I realized this wasn’t just a phase.”

The husband’s lawyer said the AI reading has no legal standing and that the husband is “innocent until proven otherwise.” Sounds like a legal battle is brewing.