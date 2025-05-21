NBA Playoffs Wednesday & NBA MVP

Pacers tie it on Haliburton’s jumper at buzzer, then beat Knicks 138-135 in OT of East finals Game 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton tied the game with a long jumper that bounced high off the back of the rim and in as time expired in regulation, then the Indiana Pacers went on to finish off their stunning rally by beating the New York Knicks 138-135 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. The Knicks led by 14 points with under 3 minutes remaining in regulation, but Aaron Nesmith brought the Pacers back with a flurry of late 3-pointers. Haliburton hoped he had won it with another, but replay confirmed his toe was on the line and it was a 2-pointer that tied it at 125. Andrew Nembhard eventually made the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds remaining in OT.

Gilgeous-Alexander voted as the NBA’s MVP, continuing run of international players winning the award

The case for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was simple. He’s the best player on an Oklahoma City Thunder team that had the best record this season and set a league mark for margin of victory. If that wasn’t enough, he also won the scoring title. That’s an MVP year. Gilgeous-Alexander was announced Wednesday as the NBA’s Most Valuable Player, his first time winning the award. It’s now seven straight years that a player born outside the U.S. won MVP, extending the longest such streak in league history.