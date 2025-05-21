Mexican National Unlawfully Residing in California Faces Federal Charges for Trafficking Fentanyl in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore.— A suspected drug trafficker faces federal charges after he was caught transporting more than 60 pounds of powdered fentanyl on Interstate 5 near Albany, Oregon.

Jose Ivan Iribe Camorlinga, 46, a Mexican national unlawfully residing in Oakland, California, has been charged by criminal complaint with possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

According to court documents, on May 20, 2025, Oregon State Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Iribe Camorlinga and registered to him in California. A trooper searched the vehicle and found two large bags containing 25 vacuum-sealed packages of fentanyl in the trunk. In total, law enforcement seized more than 60 pounds of fentanyl powder. Iribe Camorlinga was arrested and transferred into the custody of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Iribe Camorlinga made his first appearance in federal court today before a U.S. Magistrate Judge. He was ordered detained pending further court proceedings.

The case is being investigated by the DEA and is being prosecuted by Paul T. Maloney, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.

A criminal complaint is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 80 to 100 times more powerful than morphine and 30 to 50 times more powerful than heroin. A 3-milligram dose of fentanyl—a few grains of the substance—is enough to kill an average adult male. The wide availability of illicit fentanyl in Oregon has caused a dramatic increase in overdose deaths throughout the state.

If you are in immediate danger, please call 911.

If you or someone you know suffers from addiction, please call the Lines for Life substance abuse helpline at 1-800-923-4357 or visit www.linesforlife.org. Phone support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also text “RecoveryNow” to 839863 between 2pm and 6pm Pacific Time daily.

The Oregon State Police-Domestic Highway Enforcement (OSP-DHE) Initiative is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA). The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives.

# # #