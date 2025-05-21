5/20 Klickitat County Commissioners meeting

Dallesport sewer rates going up, Under Canvas gets approval, Public Works wins an award and Sherif Songer want so inspect your boat. That’s the takeaway from the Klickitat County Commissioners meeting yesterday.

Several Dallesport residents spoke at the hearing on an increase in the Dallesport sewer rates, and most seemed comfortable with the 6 percent increase that was approved by the board. The raise takes effect June 1st.

Commissioners also granted an occupancy certificate to Under Canvas, the controversial glamor camping site. Planning Director Scott Edelman and Public Works Director Jeff Hunter both said that Under Canvas had satisfied all the requirements, and Hunter added this:

“There was a small area that was brought to our attention. Went out and visited, looked at it yesterday. Notified Under Canvas. Under Canvas got it fixed this morning, and there you go.”

The company had already began booking stays for Memorial Day weekend more than a week ago.

Good news for the Public Works department. Chair Ron Ihrig made the announcement:

“The board would like to acknowledge that Public Works has received a Certificate of Good Practice, that was approved by resolution of the Washington State County Road Administrative Board. This is recognition of a significant achievement for Public Works. So congratulations, and let your staff know our appreciation.”

And in order to keep a funding stream that helps pay for marine officers, the county has to guarantee to meet certain benchmarks. One was to have the boat in the water at least 138 hours in the season, And that’s not all, as this spokesperson announced:

“We have to complete 92 boat inspections, which means anybody in this room, anyone listening, anyone anywhere, who has a boat, 15 feet, 10 horsepower or more you want to see whistles on your life jackets, that type of thing. But anyone who qualifies message at 509-773-4545, and they can connect you with a marine deputy.”

Having an inspection before putting the boat in the water means no violation if the inspector finds a safety violation that you correct. If they find the violation while on the water, that will trigger a fine.

Finally, Commissioners got a hint of things to come when they asked their Olympia lobbyist Zak Kennedy what the governor will do with the budget sent to him by the legislature which is now out of session:

“My inside sources are kind of indicating that he’s probably going to do a lot of line-item vetoing. It doesn’t sound like he’s going to veto the entire budget, but it’s probably going to look like a text somebody bled all over.”

What those cuts will be and what they will mean to Klickitat County have yet to be seen.