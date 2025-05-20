Dinosaurs roar back to life — and sell newspapers — in NYC subway station

Newspapers may be considered the dinosaurs of media, but now a dinosaur is selling newspapers in a New York City subway station.

According to The New York Groove, a long-abandoned newsstand in Grand Army Plaza station has been converted into a bodega called Rex’s Dino Store. While not a literal store, the space is an art installation featuring a papier-mâché T-Rex offering papers and magazines with names like The Maul Street Journal.

Rex’s Dino Store is the creation of artists Akiva Leffert and Sarah Cassidy, who submitted their project as part of the MTA’s Vacant Unit Activation Program, which is calling for ideas to revitalize abandoned subway retail spaces.

“Well, it’s a bodega for dinosaurs,” Leffert says. “It sells what any local dinosaur might need.”

If that sounds like something for you, be warned that Rex’s Dino Store only accepts MasterClaw.