May the law be with you: Employee awarded compensation after being compared to Darth Vader

Lack of faith wasn’t the only thing a U.K. court found disturbing with one employee’s workplace experience.

According to The Guardian, a woman named Lorna Rooke, who was employed as a National Health Service blood donation worker, has been awarded compensation after her co-workers compared her to Darth Vader.

The case dates back to a 2021 incident in which Rooke’s colleagues took a Star Wars-themed personality test. Rooke did not take the test herself, but a co-worker did on her behalf. Her result? Darth Vader, who the personality test described as a “very focused individual.”

Still, Rooke didn’t feel great about being likened to the Dark Lord of the Sith, who’s known in the Stars Wars films for using the Force to choke people and for murdering younglings. The designation made Rooke feel uncomfortable, and she resigned from her position the next month.

While the court hearing the case did not determine that being compared to Darth Vader led to Rooke’s departure from her job, it did rule that “being aligned with his personality is insulting.” Thus, Rooke was awarded compensation of over $38,000.

We don’t know if the court has the ability to award Rooke even more money, but if it does, it has the chance to channel its inner Vader and declare that they are altering the deal. Her former employer would then be advised to pray that it isn’t altered any further.